No out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya land dispute case, will respect SC verdict: AIMPLB

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday said that there won't be any compromise in the Ayodhya land dispute case and expressed hope that the Supreme Court verdict will come in favour of Muslims.

The Board also stated that Babri Masjid was not built after the demolition of any temple.

The statement from the AIMPLB comes at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing the title suit over the 2.77 acre of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land is nearing completion.

Following a meeting of its executive committee, which was chaired by its chairman Rabey Hasan Nadvi, the Board also decided that no land belonging to Babri Masjid can be transferred to anyone from the opposite party.

The Board said that it is of the view that legal proceeding are in a final phase and there is no possibility of an out-of-court settlement.

The AIMPLB said that the case is watched over in India but also by other nations around the world. The meeting observed that this a 'matter of rich Indian culture and heritage'.

The AIMPLB also expressed satisfaction over court representation by advocate Rajeev Dhawan.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior office bearers of the Board including its vice president Fakhruddin Ashraf Kichhauchhvi, general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, board's senior members Zafaryab Jilani and Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali and Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni.

On October 10, a group of Muslim intellectuals incidentally had suggested an out-of-court settlement of the vexed Ayodhya issue, stressing that it would help establish peace in the country if Muslims hand over the disputed land to the Central government as a "goodwill gesture".

Convenor Kalam Khan of the newly-formed "Indian Muslims for peace" had said in a press statement that a meeting of the forum held on Thursday passed a resolution favouring out-of-court settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

He had said the group would prefer out-of-court settlement so that both Hindus and Muslims remain happy and no party feels aggrieved.