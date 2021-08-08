हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Sinha

No place for violence, no mercy for militants, their supporters: J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Sinha urged local religious leaders to keep an eye on children so that they are prevented from treading the wrong path.

No place for violence, no mercy for militants, their supporters: J&amp;K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha
File Photo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday (August 8) that there will be no mercy for militants and their supporters.

Addressing an official function in south Kashmir`s Kulgam district, Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said, "There will be no mercy for militants and their supporters as there is no place for violence in the land of Sufi saints. Misguided youths must shun violence and choose a better future for themselves."

Sinha urged local religious leaders to keep an eye on children so that they are prevented from treading the wrong path.

He praised a local youth, Tanveer Ahmad Khan who cracked the Indian Economic Service (IES) exam 2020.

Sinha said his administration is committed to ensure peace and development in Kashmir.

"In a place like Kashmir, where there are Sufi saints everywhere, there is no place for violence and militancy."

"Sufi saints like Syed Simnani, who gave blood and sweat to promote peace and to defeat violence, there is no place for any sort of violence."

"UT administration is committed to promote the vision of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani and promote the culture of peace and progress in the region."

"Unfortunately some elements and the neighbouring country do not want peace to be promoted in Kashmir.

"Youth who have chosen the wrong path must shun violence. Those trying to mislead youth by pushing them towards violence are playing with the sentiments of the people of Kashmir", Sinha said.

Also Read: NIA conducts raids against Jamaat-e-Islami in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manoj SinhaJammu and KashmirTerrorismmilitancy in Kashmir
Next
Story

Live: PM Modi to chair UNSC high-level open debate on 'Enhancing maritime security'

Must Watch

PT7M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day