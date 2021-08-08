NIA conducts raids against Jamaat-e-Islami in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (August 8) carried out raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) at multiple locations in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency, in a statement, said that it conducted searches at “56 locations in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri of J&K.”

The raids followed an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI which is a banned terror outfit.

“The members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities,” NIA said.

“The funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres,” the agency added.

The NIA further said that JeI has been “motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members to participate in disruptive secessionist activities”.

