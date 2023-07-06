'No PM Should Be Without A Wife': Lalu Yadav On Rahul Gandhi's Marriage

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday quipped that the prime ministerial face from the Opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should not be 'without a wife'. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi, he also said that staying at the PM's residence without a wife is 'wrong'.

"Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with," Lalu told the reporters.

The former Bihar chief minister also said that he will travel to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties on July 17-18.



"I am going to Delhi for my routine medical examination, including blood tests. After that I will come back to Patna, and then go to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties, and also for preparing the ground for the ouster of the (Narendra) Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Lalu exuded confidence that the Opposition alliance will win 'at least 300 seats' in the upcoming General elections.

The second meeting of the 'like-minded' opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

'Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi after Opposition's key meet

Earlier last month, Lalu Prasad had given a paternal reprimand to Rahul Gandhi for his refusal to tie the nuptial knot, pointing out the consternation it was causing to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"You do not heed our advice to get married", he said while complimenting 53-year-old Gandhi for wearing a half-sleeved shirt, which the RJD supremo said was a perfect foil for the 'Modi kurta'.

"Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye (listen to me and get married)", he said, adding that 'your mummy keeps fretting over your refusal to get married'.

"We would like to be a part of your wedding procession (baraat)," Lalu quipped, evoking a shy smile from Gandhi and guffaws from others who were present during the press briefing after the much-vaunted opposition meeting on June 23.