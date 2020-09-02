No Question Hour in Monsoon session of Parliament; Opposition flays move

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Wednesday (September 2) issued notifications that there will be no Question Hour and private members' bills will not be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Opposition parties criticised the latest decision.

Seeking justification of no question hour in the monsoon session, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board and uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with."

In another tweet, he asked, "I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent. The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe?" he asked on Twitter.

TMC MP Derek O`Brien also flayed the move through his tweet saying, "MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy."

"During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) Sessions there was no Question Hour as these sessions were summoned for SPECIAL PURPOSES: Orissa, Proclamation of Emergency, 44th Amdmt, President`s Rule TN/Nagaland. The upcoming Monsoon Session is a REGULAR SESSION," O`Brien said in another tweet.

RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI, "It is disappointing. No question hour in such a time when coronavirus has taken so many lives, infection is rising, management regarding it is below poor and also there is a situation at the border, is like a death of the soul of democracy. The Zero Hour is reduced to half an hour. Cannot stand by this decision."

Congress MP PL Punia hoped that the zero hour will be continued to discuss important issues, adding "People should take all precautions in view of the COVID-19. They should avoid crowded places. Question hour has been omitted in this parliament session keeping coronavirus pandemic in mind. The hours are limited. There will be sitting arrangements accordingly. I hope Zero Hour will be there as many important issues are raised in it."

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, however, wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asking that the question hour be reinstated immediately.

Last week, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla urging him not to curtail the Question Hour and the Zero Hour. Chowdhury had said it will prevent lawmakers from raising issues of national importance.

Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1. The notification also added that the Zero Hour will also be restricted. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held in two shifts -- 9 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM.

Those who attend the session would be required to follow the necessary coronavirus protocols, including getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours.