No RELIEF for Partha Chatterjee: Court REJECTS bail plea of Mamata Banerjee's ex-Minister again, will stay in jail till THIS date

Again, the bail application of Partha Chatterjee was rejected. Partha, Mamata Banerjee's former Minister accused in the SSC corruption case, was again sent to jail custody by a special court in Alipore. Besides, the accused in this case, Subiresh Bhattacharya, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Shantiprasad Sinha, Ashok Saha, two middlemen, Prasanna and Pradeep have been remanded to jail custody by the special court of Alipore. The seven accused in the SSC case will remain in jail till November 28.

On Monday, the remaining six people were produced in court along with the former education minister of the state, Partha. Partha applied for bail in court. He also expressed his anger about the CBI investigation. Raised the question, on the pretext of investigation, how many days will he be kept in jail custody? A long question and answer session occurred on this in court today. In the end, however, the bail application of seven people, including Partha, was rejected.

Partha has been in jail for 113 days. Earlier, during the hearing on October 31, he applied for bail citing his illness. Even in the last 100 days of investigation, no information was found against him, Partha said. However, the CBI has repeatedly told the court that they needs further time for interrogation. On October 31, the court sent him to 14-day jail custody. That period expired on Saturday. After that, Partha was taken to court again on Monday. The bail application was also rejected on this day.