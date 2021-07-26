No relief to Gautam Gambhir from Supreme Court in COVID medicine hoarding case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (July 26) turned down a plea by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation seeking a stay in proceedings in the COVID medicine hoarding case.

Gautam Gambhir Foundation is accused of illegally procuring and distributing crucial medicines during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when an acute shortage of medicines, oxygen and hospitals were being reported from across the country.

Senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, appearing for the foundation, sought a stay on the prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said, “People were running around for medicines and drugs, and in this situation suddenly a trust comes and says we will give you medicines. This is not done. We do not want to say anything but we also have our ears to the ground.”

The court asked the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court after which the counsel withdrew the petition.

Earlier, the Delhi government's drug controller had told the Delhi High Court that the Gambhir foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing the Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients.

The high court had deprecated the manner in which a huge quantity of the drug was procured and said genuine patients who needed the medicine at that particular time could not get it as the bulk stock was taken away by cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir.

AAP MLA Praveen Kumar was earlier found guilty of similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and action will also be taken against him, the court was informed.

