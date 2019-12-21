हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Finance Ministry

No requirement for Indian citizens to declare religion for opening bank account, clarifies Finance Ministry

The Central government on Saturday dispelled rumours claiming that Indian citizens will need to disclose their religion in their bank`s `Know Your Customer` (KYC) forms.

No requirement for Indian citizens to declare religion for opening bank account, clarifies Finance Ministry

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday dispelled rumours claiming that Indian citizens will need to disclose their religion in their bank`s `Know Your Customer` (KYC) forms.

"There is no requirement for the Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/existing bank account or for KYC," Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, tweeted.

"Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by banks," he added.

According to a media report, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians refugees -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan holding long-term visas (LTVs) -- will have to disclose their religion in the bank`s KYC forms. 

 

Tags:
Finance Ministrybank accountsIndian Citizens
Next
Story

Delhi: 12 flights diverted due to low visibility

Must Watch

PT22M24S

Citizenship (Amendment) Act के खिलाफ कहाँ-कहाँ देश में आग