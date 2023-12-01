No Respite For Delhiites As Air Quality Hits ‘Severe’, AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas
New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'Severe' category in several areas on Friday morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI level in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 412, 405 in Ashok Vihar , 411 at Jahangirpuri and 402 at Dwarka sector 8.
