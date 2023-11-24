No Respite For Delhiites As Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, AQI Crosses 350 In Several Areas

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, with many areas recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 350, according to SAFAR-India, the agency that monitors air quality and weather. The average AQI for the city was 388 at 7.55 am on Friday. The air quality showed a slight improvement from the ‘severe’ category to ‘very poor’ in some parts of the city, but it was still hazardous for the residents.

The AQI in Pusa was 403, while IIT Delhi had an AQI of 579 at 7.55 am. The AQI in Lodhi Road was 359, while Delhi University and Airport (Terminal-3) had AQIs of 386 and 398 respectively.

The CPCB, the central body that regulates pollution, reported that the AQI in Anand Vihar was 411, while Alipur, Wazirpur and RK Puram had AQIs in the ‘severe’ range at 432, 443, and 422 respectively.

The AQI is a number that indicates the level of air pollution in a given area. It ranges from 0 to 500, with 0 to 100 being ‘good’, 100 to 200 being ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 being ‘poor’, 300 to 400 being ‘very poor’ and 400 to 500 or above being ‘severe’. The AQI helps people understand the air quality status and its health effects.

Last week, the air quality in Delhi improved significantly, and the CAQM, the commission that oversees air quality management, lifted the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, which banned trucks and buses that run on BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel from entering the city and stopped construction activities.

However, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, last week, suggested that the farmers who burn stubble, which contributes to air pollution, should be denied the MSP benefits, which are the minimum prices guaranteed by the government for their crops. The court made this remark while hearing a plea related to the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.