air quality

No respite to residents as air quality 'very poor' in Delhi and Gurugram, 'severe' in Noida

Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 349 and 497 in the `very poor` and `severe` categories respectively. 

New Delhi: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Sunday morning stood at 372 in the `very poor` category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 2.5 was recorded at 372 in the `very poor` category at 6:20 am. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 349 and 497 in the `very poor` and `severe` categories respectively. SAFAR advised that everyone should reduce heavy exertion. 

"People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion," it said. 

As per SAFAR, the air quality is likely to slightly improve to AQI 355 and will remain in the "very poor" category tomorrow. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Meanwhile, Delhi Government has reimposed ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court`s directions. In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, has been extended till November 30. However, all schools in the national capital will reopen from November 29 for all classes.

Tags:
air qualityDelhiGurugramNoidaAQIAir pollution
