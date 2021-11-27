हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Entry of only CNG and electric vehicles allowed from today in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, "From November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the national capital. All the other vehicles will remain banned till December 3."

Entry of only CNG and electric vehicles allowed from today in Delhi
Representational image

New Delhi: In view of the ‘very poor’ air quality in Delhi, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from Saturday (November 27), while all the petrol and diesel transports will remain banned till December 3.

The Delhi government had announced this measure on Wednesday (November 24) to tackle air pollution. After chairing a high-level meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, "As pollution level in Delhi is reducing leading to an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) similar to pre-Diwali days, the Delhi government has taken a slew of measures to maintain it. Entry of trucks and other vehicles, except for those involved in essential services, from outside Delhi has been stopped."

"From November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the national capital. All the other vehicles will remain banned till December 3,” IANS had quoted him as saying. 

Earlier on November 18, the Delhi government had banned the entry of all trucks (except those carrying essential commodities) from other states into the national capital till November 21.

Delhi schools and other educational institutes have been allowed to reopen from November 29, the government directed.

In another effort to control pollution, the Supreme Court reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday. "In the meantime, as an interim measure and until further orders, we re-impose the ban on the construction activities in the NCR,” the top court said. However, non-polluting activities relating to construction including plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry can continue. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning slipped to 368 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi air qualitydelhi vehicles banAir pollutionDelhi AQI
Next
Story

COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’ Omicron triggers alarm globally, stock markets crash

Must Watch

PT26M26S

DNA: Complete story of India becoming a republic