Sweets shop

No sale of sweets without 'best before' label from Oct 1; manufacturing date not mandatory: FSSAI

File photo

NEW DELHI: Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for food business operators to display 'best before date' of non-packaged sweets. The regulation will come into effect starting October 1 as part of efforts of FSSAI to ensure safety.

In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said, "...In the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020."

The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing, it said, adding that 'it is not mandatory however'.

"The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in the letter dated September 25.

An indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets is available on the FSSAI website.

All FBOs dealing in sweets must comply with these directions, the FSSAI said, adding that food safety commissioners should ensure compliance. 

Complaints about the quality and adulteration of sweets are most common during festive season. Complaints are filed maximum on adulteration and poor quality of non-packed sweets. In view of this, the food regulator FSSAI took the decision. 

