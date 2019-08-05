close

Article 370 scrapped

No separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir, any Indian can buy property in the UT: What scrapping Article 370 means

During his address, the Home Minister said that Article 370 was the reason behind the alienation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on Monday fulfilled its key poll promise of scrapping Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of the Article.

During his address, the Home Minister said that Article 370 was the reason behind the alienation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that following this development, Jammu and Kashmir will be part of India in real sense.

Let’s take a look at what the scrapping of Article 370 means for those living in Jammu and Kashmir and also those who hail from other parts of the country:

# The law applicable in other parts of the country will now be applicable in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as well.

# Any citizen of India can buy and sell land in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

# Indian citizens who hail from other states can get government jobs in the region.

# A woman won’t be denied her rights even after marrying someone from outside Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

# There won’t be a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir anymore.

# Central government can take decision on matters beyond defence, foreign affairs, finance and communication, in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

# Centre will get the power to declare financial emergency in the region.

Several precautionary steps were taken by the government before going ahead with the scrapping of the Article. While at first additional troops from across the country were rushed to the state, a travel advisory was also issued by the administration last week asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley immediately.

