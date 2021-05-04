हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

No shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir injections, avoid believing rumours, says Dr Renu Agrawal from Noida Hospital

The Noida COVID Hospital in sector 39 has reported no shortage in oxygen and Remdesivir supplies.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Doctor Renu Agrawal from Noida COVID Hospital on Tuesday (May 5) said that there is no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir injections in the hospital and that people should stop believeing the rumours that are going around.

Earlier, at the end of the month of April a video went viral of a family in Noida crying and begging Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri for the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The situation has improved since then and several facilities have claimed that there has been no shortage in the state.

Dr Renu Agrawal is from the Noida COVID Hospital in sector 39 and while speaking to the media, said that the hospital has no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir. She also cautioned againsr rumours of shortage going around.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients in home isolation and people affected by the pandemic in Noida can now have meals delivered to them free of cost, courtesy a new initiative by a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh.

Needy residents can reach out on 8860441490 through Whatsapp and give their contact details for free meals starting Tuesday, Congress UP social media vice chairman Pankhuri Pathak said.

Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit places in the state during the second wave of the pandemic with the district having a death toll of 250 and 7,982 active cases, according to official data.

 

