No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Body issues directive to promote gender neutrality

The Child Rights Body said using a gender-neutral term can help promote equality among students and increase their attachment to their teachers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Kerala Rights Body has issued a directive to all schools in the state
  • Students are asked to address teachers as 'teacher' and not 'sir' or 'madam'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued a directive to all schools in the state to address teachers as "teacher" instead of "sir" or "madam." The KSCPCR believes that "teacher" is a more gender-neutral term and that using it can help promote equality among students and increase their attachment to their teachers.

All schools in the state instructed to follow directive

A bench of the KSCPCR, which was composed of panel chairperson K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, passed the directive on Wednesday and asked the General Education Department to instruct all schools in the state to use the term "teacher" when addressing teachers. The directive was passed while considering a plea filed by an individual who sought to end discrimination in addressing teachers based on their gender.

Avoid the terms 'sir' and 'madam' for teachers, says directive

The KSCPCR order also stated that the use of terms such as "sir" and "madam" should be avoided in order to create a more inclusive environment. The Child Rights Commission believes that by addressing teachers as "teacher" instead of "sir" or "madam," it will help create a more equal environment for students, regardless of their gender.

Moreover, it is stated that the move will also help students to build a better relationship with their teachers and make them more comfortable in sharing their thoughts and ideas. It is believed that this will lead to a more effective learning environment for the students.

(With ANI inputs)

