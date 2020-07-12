No threat to government in Rajasthan, all MLAs in touch with the party, claims Congress

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey, has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi saying there is no threat to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

Pandey mentioned in his report that all Congress MLAs are in touch with the senior leaders of the party. The report, however, noted that there is some resentment of the MLAs that will be resolved.

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is miffed with CM Gehlot and he is in Delhi with his loyalist MLAs in order to meet Sonia Gandhi and apprise her about the political situation in the state

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Poluce has sent a notice to Pilot seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

Pandey said in his report that Pilot is also angry because he is afraid of losing Rajasthan Congress president post. Notably, Pilot is the president of Rajasthan Congress since 2014. The assembly elections in 2018 were also fought under his leadership.

But after winning the election, the Congress appointed Gehlot as the chief minister after which the Chief Minister, after which the relationship between the two leaders kept on deteriorating with each passing day. continued continuously in Rajasthan.

In 2018 too, Pilot had agreed to accept the Deputy CM post only if the party let him remain the state president oo. Sources said that Pilot now feels that the party is now planning to remove him from the state president post. Pilot is of the view that Gehlot wants to sideline him in state's politics and Pilot has made his displeasure known to party high command too. Sources claimed that Congress high command is also willing to remove Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP is not planning to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan as the party thinks that the grand old party is facing crisis due to internal rivalry between CM Gehlot and Deputy CM Pilot.