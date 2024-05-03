New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday during a rally in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra. Shah refuted Rahul Gandhi's prediction on the removal of Article 370 and said now it has been 5 years since the removal of 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and nobody has the guts to pelt stones there.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remark in Parliament on Article 370, Shah said that it's been five years now and nobody has the guts to pelt stones. "they said if Article 370 is removed, there will be a bloodbath in Kashmir. Rahul baba, it has been 5 years and nobody has the guts to pelt stones...," he said.

While addressing the public rally, Shah said that Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders have been feeding Article 370 like an orphan kid for the last 70 years. "For 70 years, Sharad Pawar and company...they kept feeding Article 370 like an orphan kid.." he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: During a public rally in Ratnagiri, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, " ...For 70 years, Sharad Pawar and company...they kept feeding Article 370 like an orphan kid...you (people) made Narendra Modi ji, Prime Minister for the second time and on 5th August… pic.twitter.com/JRiQX5GIql — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

BJP leader added that people chose Narendra Modi as a PM for the second time in 2019 and he removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"you made Narendra Modi ji, Prime Minister for the second time and on 5th August 2019, he removed Article 370 and Kashmir became part of India forever....," Shah said.

Shah also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for obtaining support from Congress and Sharad Pawar to become Chief Minister. "I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, those people, whose feet you fell on to become CM, what those Congress and Sharad Pawar were doing? Congress party and Sarad Pawar were opposing the removal of Article 370..," Shah said.

Amit Shah is contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Sonal Patel. Gandhinagar is going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Electiom, Shah secured the victory from the Gandhinagar constituency against Congress candidate Dr. C. J. Chavda.