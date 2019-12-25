Nobody is above law, those breaking it must be dealt with firmly: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh to officers

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday asserted that nobody is above the law and one who breaks it must be dealt with firmly. Chairing a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, the DGP stressed for intensified cordon and search operations (CASO) to flush out terrorists from the Union Territory (UT).

The DGP emphasized collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their leaders across the border. He also said, "Although we have got successes across Jammu and Kashmir against the terrorists, yet we should continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir."

Live TV

DGP Singh said that training in tackling law and order situations has to been upgraded to sharpen the skills of the personnel to meet any challenge. He added that public cooperation has helped in making the efforts of the police fruitful in maintaining law and order. He directed the officers that while dealing with any situation they should ensure that law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities.

The DGP reiterated that the support of the community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritising community-based programmes. He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required.

The meeting deliberated on various important issues relating to internal security. The officers representing different districts briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by ADGP, CID Dr B Srinivas, IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, DIG, CKR V K Birdi, DIG NK R Suliaman Choudary, all District SSPs, SBK, CIK, SP Operations Srinagar and other senior police officers.