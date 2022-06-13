हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Herald case

'Nobody is above the law, not even Rahul Gandhi': Smriti Irani on Congress' protest against ED

The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

&#039;Nobody is above the law, not even Rahul Gandhi&#039;: Smriti Irani on Congress&#039; protest against ED

New Delhi: The ruling BJP dispensation on Monday slammed the protest march by the Congress against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "not even Rahul Gandhi".

 

 

Irani said that the members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

 

 

The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering investigation.

There was heavy police deployment in and around the ED office located at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. As he left the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, several Congress workers accompanied him. The police, however, did not allow them to move further and only Rahul Gandhi was permitted.

The Congress leader was also accompanied by her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier in the morning, hundreds of Congress workers reached the Congress headquarters to join Rahul Gandhi in their proposed march to the ED office.

Carrying placards, the party workers raised slogans against the Central government. As a precautionary measure, the police detained several party workers. The traffic police also issued an advisory for the people asking them to avoid certain stretches from where the rally was supposed to pass.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Herald caseSonia GandhiRahul GandhiEnforcement DirectorateAJLCongressSmriti IraniBJP
Next
Story

JEE Main 2022: Admit Cards for Session 1 to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check details here

Must Watch

PT6M35S

National Herald Case: Delhiites may face trouble due to Congress's protest