Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing: CM Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there was no demand to replace state Congress chief in 7 years even when we knew Sachin Pilot is worthless while speaking to media persons here on Monday (July 20).

The Rajasthan CM said, "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from the past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple my government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM."

"Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their's (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over the phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us," said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On late last night, Congress MLAs along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were heard singing "Hum Honge Kamyaab" at a hotel in Jaipur, in an apparent gesture of solidarity amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The Congress MLAs in favour of the state government led by Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

In a video, the Congress MLAs backing CM Gehlot were seen sitting in a circle, clapping, and singing the song. A day after enjoying antakshari and actor Aamir Khan`s blockbuster movie `Lagaan`, Congress MLAs of Gehlot`s camp were spotted watching the cult classic hit `Sholay`.

The MLAs were also seen attending cooking classes, playing `antakshari`, and watching Mughal-e-Azam.

BJP leader Sambit Patra took a jibe at Congress, stating that these MLAs are neglecting the people of their constituencies as they are busy watching movies and learning how to make `pizza, pasta`.

Congress has currently 107 MLAs, including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the Assembly Speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, while the BJP has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Ashok Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Sachin Pilot has been sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.