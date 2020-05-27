Noida administration redefines containment zones, to seal just tower, not entire society

New Delhi: The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Tuesday (May 26) night came up with a renewed containment plan in the urban areas of the district. It redefined containment zones after consultation with the state government.

Issuing an order, the Gautam Buddha Nagar (GBN) District Magistrate`s office said, "In consultation with the state government, containment zones have been redefined in multi-storied buildings/societies in urban areas having a single case."

If there is a single COVID-19 case in any multi-storey building or society, only that particular tower will be sealed, it said. However, where there is more than one case or a cluster in a society, the sealing radius would be 500 metres. Additionally, there will be 25 metres of buffer zone.

The order further said, "If towers in the same society fall outside the 500m radius, they shall not be part of the containment zone."

Notably, three more people were tested positive today for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the number of cases in the district to 362. Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after being cured and the number of active cases now stands at 113.

The recovery rate of patients in the district reportedly stands at 67.40 per cent. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded five deaths, all of them male aged above 60 years, according to the officials.

The district also got Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida as a new Covid-19 isolation centre on Tuesday, taking the number of such facilities to four with a total 500 beds. The private-run Kailash Hospital has 100 beds in its COVID-19 isolation facility, of which two are currently occupied, the administration said.

The three other facilities are the Sharda Hospital with 200 beds, of which 47 are occupied, the Child PGI at Sector 30 in Noida with 50 beds, of which 17 are occupied and the GIMS with 150 beds, of which 57 are occupied, it added.