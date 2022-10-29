Noida air pollution: Air quality inching towards 'SEVERE', AQI is near 400

Noida: The air quality of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday continued in the "Very poor" category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 392, as per ANI. Visuals show the city is covered in a thick layer of smog. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an over all AQI of309 which falls under the "very poor" category. In the last two years, Delhi NCR had witnessed 'severe' air quality post-Diwali, which was celebrated in November, with intense smog enveloping the region for days as stubble burning peaks during the month while low temperatures and calm winds trap pollutants.

Talking to ANI, Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said "Severe category AQI is very dangerous for health and it affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

"In such circumstances, the school should be closed and outdoor movement should be prohibited because severe category AQI impacts all aspects of life," Jha said.

Uttar Pradesh | Air quality dips in the Delhi-NCR; visuals from Noida where the AQI is 392, in the 'very poor' category this morning. pic.twitter.com/UgBhF8TR9U — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

Since Diwali was observed early in the season this year, moderately warm and windier conditions prevented the rapid accumulation of pollutants from firecrackers and reduced the effect of stubble burning.

Delhi's AQI on the day after Diwali stood at 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the capital registered a 64 per cent reduction in PM2.5 concentration and a 57 per cent drop in PM10 levels on Diwali this year as compared to last year.

It attributed the relatively better air quality this time to the reduction in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, better meteorological conditions and "less bursting of firecrackers".

Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

