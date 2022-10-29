Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality slightly improves from 'severe' but still 'very poor'

New Delhi: With every passing day, the Delhi-NCR region is seeing deteriorating air quality. It has made it difficult for people to breathe or stay out for long periods of time. On Saturday (Oct 29) morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 309 which falls under the "very poor" category as per ANI. Visuals from Mathura Road, Barakhamba Road, and Pragati Maidan remained unclear as a thick layer of smog covered them. Yesterday (Oct 28) was recorded to be worse as the air quality fell to the "severe" category. Respite will be difficult for Delhiites as air quality is not expected to improve during the winter. Instead, forecasts tell us that the average AQI will be in the "poor" and "very poor" categories. This is in consideration of the occurrence of farm fires and general climate conditions in the region.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI that Severe category AQI is very dangerous for health and it affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. "In such circumstances, the school should be closed and outdoor movement should be prohibited because severe category AQI impacts all aspects of life," Jha said.

Air quality dips in Delhi with overall AQI being 309 (very poor) this morning; visuals from Mathura Road, Barakhamba Road & Pragati Maidan



A cart puller, Sukhdev says,"Stepping out of home is a necessity.Breathing gets difficult sometimes,you can feel change in air even in eyes" pic.twitter.com/CAixCoZbfM October 29, 2022

On Sunday, a cart puller, when speaking to ANI said, "Stepping out of home is a necessity. Breathing gets difficult sometimes, you can feel change in air even in eyes."

Stage-I and Stage-II of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were invoked by the Commission on October 5 and October 19 respectively.

