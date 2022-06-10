A police constable deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar has been dismissed from duty for violating the Uttar Pradesh government service rules as he remained absent from work without permission for nearly 200 days, officials said on Friday. The constable is also believed to have got married for the second time during this period even as his first wife was alive and not separated from him, they said.

Constable Chitrasen Kumar, aged around 30 years, was inducted into the service in 2012. During his appointment in the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate, he remained absent from work from July 25, 2020 to February 3, 2021 -- 193 days -- without permission,? a police spokesperson said. The constable also got married for a second time even as his first wife was alive, he said.

Preliminary inquiry found his actions in violation of the provisions of Rule 29 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956 in relation to marriage, the official said.

Departmental proceedings also found him guilty under Rule-14(1) of the UP Subordinate Category Police Officers (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1991, the spokesperson said.

According to procedures, a notice was issued to him, but despite a time of two months, he failed to give a written explanation for his actions after which the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) passed an order to dismiss the constable from service, the official added. According to officials, Kumar is still not traceable, but legal proceedings would be carried out against him once he is found.