Noida DM urges coronavirus COVID-19 suspects, Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come out for test

Failure to comply with the appeal will be deemed as a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and invite strict action against violators, the administration said.

Noida: People with suspected symptoms of coronavirus or those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month should voluntarily appear for test before the chief medical officer in 24 hours, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said.

Failure to comply with the appeal will be deemed as a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and invite strict action against violators, the administration said.

"Anyone infected with the coronavirus or those who have come in contact with an infected person or been to an infected area or who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin in March should voluntarily appear before the CMO in 24 hours for a COVID-19 test," District Magistrate Suhas L Y was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The western Uttar Pradesh district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus. Twelve of them have been cured and discharged.

The UP government had invoked the British-era Epidemic Act in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and the law provides for legal action against anyone hiding information about the deadly virus. 

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases go past 400 mark in Andhra Pradesh; death toll stands at six
