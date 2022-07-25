The terror of stray dogs continues in the housing societies of Noida. This time, the dogs have not targeted a common man, but the SDM of Ghaziabad. On the morning of Monday 25 July, Ghaziabad SDM Gunja Singh was walking in Paras Tierra Society located in Sector-137 of Noida.

At the same time, she were attacked by stray dogs. SDM Gunja Singh was injured in the attack. More than that, when the dog catcher team reached the spot to catch the dog, many dog ​​lovers gathered in the society and started protesting against catching stray dogs.

This case has started a unique battle in Noida. Dog lovers on one side and people injured by dogs on the other side have come face to face. This dispute is increasing very fast in the societies of Noida and Noida and Greater Noida.

Dog lover got furious after seeing dog catcher team

According to the information received, Ghaziabad SDM Gunja Singh lives with her family in Paras Tierra Society located in Sector-137 with his family. On Monday morning, Gunja Singh was taking a walk in the society. At the same time, she were attacked by stray dogs. However, other members of the society were also present at the spot.

The people saved the SDM and shoed away the stray dogs. After that, the residents of the society gave this information to the district dog catcher team. After getting the information, the dog catcher team reached the spot and many dog ​​lovers gathered in the society and started protesting against taking stray dogs.

Not the first case of stray dog ​​attack

Let us tell you that this is not the first case of terror of stray dogs in Paras Tierra Society. About 7 days ago, Tina, who lives in this housing society, was attacked by dogs fatally.