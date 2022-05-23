हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Noida: Fire breaks out at Hansraj Tower in Nithari, rescue works on

Noida Nithari Fire:  Police and fire department personnel are on spot. Local people are also trying to help douse flames. Rescue operations are on.

Noida: Fire breaks out at Hansraj Tower in Nithari, rescue works on
Noida Nithari fire: Fire tenders have been pressed into action.

A fire has been reported in Noida's Nithari area. Fire tenders have been pressed into action. The fire reportedly broke out at Nithari's Hansraj Tower. Police and fire department personnel are on spot. Local people are also trying to help douse flames. Rescue operations are on.

The fire broke out in Nithari's market area. No reports of any casualties have been received so far.

This is a breaking story, further inputs awaited

