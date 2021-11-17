हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Noida gets Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower

The 20-meter high tower has been built in Sector 16A, Noida.

Noida gets Uttar Pradesh&#039;s first air pollution control tower
Image: Twitter

Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower opened in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

Located in the posh Sector 16A, the 20-metre-high tower with a diameter of nine metres can filter air in an area of one square kilometre around it, they said.

The tower has come up with joint efforts of the BHEL and the Noida Authority, the officials added.

It was inaugurated by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the presence of minister Krishna Pal, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"UP's first air pollution control tower was opened today in Sector 16 A by union min sh @DrMNPandeyMP in presence of MP @dr_maheshsharma & MLA @PankajSinghBJP. Built by joint efforts of @noida_authority & BHEL, it'll go a long way in reducing pollution levels in 1 Sq Km of nearby area," Maheshwari tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshNoidaBHELAir pollution
Next
Story

Minority scholarships awarded to over 20 lakh students in last 4.5 years: Yogi govt

Must Watch

PT9M12S

UP Election 2022: 4 MLCs of Samajwadi Party joins BJP