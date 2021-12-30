Noida, Ghaziabad hospitals better prepared with more COVID beds amid Omicron scare, check here

New Delhi: Noida and Ghaziabad, which were two of the worst pandemic affected states of Uttar Pradesh during the first and the second virus waves, has said that it is better prepared with more numbers of COVID beds for a potential Omicron surge, TOI reported.

As the Omicron infections continue to rise at a rapid pace in the country, states are constantly being advised to keep the health infrastructure ready for exigencies.

Noida chief medical officer Sunil Sharma told TOI that the strategy is to increase the bed capacity based on the rise in COVID cases.

“During the second wave, Noida had about 3,000 hospital beds, which could be increased to 4,500 this time. There are arrangements of about 450 pediatric beds too,” TOI quoted officials as saying.

About Ghaziabad, which has also reported its first Omicron cases in the past weeks, is ready with a contingency plan, TOI reported.

“COVID management committee, headed by the district magistrate, has been monitoring the daily scenario. All senior administrative and health officials have been given specific roles, starting from surveillance, contact tracing, deployment of RRTs and referral services,” District surveillance officer RK told TOI.

Noida and Ghaziabad, after a period of lull, have again started to report coronavirus cases. Ghaziabad on Wednesday recorded 13 new COVID cases taking the total tally to 75 while Noida’s caseload stands at 99, the highest in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, which is set to go to the polls in 2022 and witnessing a number of political rallies on the daily basis, has already been decal red a COVID affected state by the Centre.

