trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644406
NewsIndia
NOIDA LIFT ACCIDENT

Noida Lift Accident: Woman Dies After Lift Collapses In Sector 137 Society

The woman was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall, the official said, citing preliminary findings. 

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Noida Lift Accident: Woman Dies After Lift Collapses In Sector 137 Society

NOIDA: A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest on Thursday after the cable of a lift at a housing complex here snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, police officials said. The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said as details about the incident that took place in a high-rise society were being ascertained.

The woman was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall, the official said, citing preliminary findings. "Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment," the police said in a statement.


The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital. "The woman had injuries on the back of her head and soma abrasion on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event," a doctor of the Felix Hospital told PTI.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the patient but were unsuccessful in reviving her, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society's complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train