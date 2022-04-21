हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida police

Noida loudspeaker row: 900 religious places, including 600 temples, get legal notices

Nearly 900 religious places, including over 600 temples, in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar district received legal notices to regulate the use of loudspeakers in their establishments.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing loudspeaker controversy, nearly 900 religious places, including over 600 temples, in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar district received legal notices this week to regulate the use of loudspeakers in their establishments

The notice directed these religious establishments to adhere to the Allahabad High Court’s order on the use of sound amplification devices.

“Notices were sent to 602 temples out of 621 temples, 265 mosques out of 268 mosques, 16 other religious places. Apart from these, 217 wedding places, and 175 DJ operators were also served notices regarding the use of loudspeakers,” a statement from Noida police said as per PTI

Noida police later visited places of worship, banquet halls and DJs to examine sound devices and ensure proper use of loudspeakers. The police said that strict actions will be taken against the defaulters.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a late-night video call with officials and directed them to ensure that the sound of a loudspeaker remains confined to the premises it is being played in.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines pertaining to the use of loudspeakers in religious processions ahead of Eid and Akshay Tritiya. The order said that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

“No procession/religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organizer regarding maintaining peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional, new events should not be given unnecessary permission,” the order read.

Noida policeloudspeaker controversyNoida newsGautam Buddh NagarYogi Adityanath
