Noida metro

Noida: Man held for carrying gun, bullets in metro

The man was allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet in his luggage.

Noida: Man held for carrying gun, bullets in metro

New Delhi: An 18-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a Delhi Metro station in neighbouring Noida on Thursday (December 9) for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a bullet in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted during a security check at the Electronic City station around 11.50 am.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the pistol and bullet.

The man, who is a truck driver, was handed over to the Noida police for investigation, they said.

The CISF is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region

