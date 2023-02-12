Noida: Murthal Plan After Liquor Party Turns Fatal, 25-Year-Old Woman Killed in Accident

Noida: A plan to visit Murthal for 'parathas' following a 'liquor party' turned fatal for a 25-year-old woman who died after the speeding car she was travelling in with five others hit the divider and turned turtle here on Saturday, police said. Four of the occupants suffered minor injuries while one, who was driving the vehicle allegedly in an inebriated condition, sustained grave injuries but all are stated to be out of danger, police said.

Murthal is a village in Haryana's Sonipat, around 100 km from Noida and famous for 24x7 dhabas.

According to police, the incident took place at around 12.30 am on the elevated road near Gijhod under Sector 24 police station limits.

Her friend was over-speeding

The deceased has been identified as Bhoomika Jaduan, a native of the Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh. She worked at a private management company here.

Those injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta, all in their 20s, police said.

"The hatchback had six passengers, including two women, and appears to have been over-speeding. The driver lost control and hit the divider on the right side of the road. The deceased was sitting in the rear but due to the collision, the car's window broke and she suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said when police spoke to the driver of the car, he said the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 70-80 kmph but evidence suggests that the speed was not less than 100 kmph.

After the car hit the divider, it dragged for about 50 metres before turning turtle, he said.

A case of negligence while driving

"This was a group of friends. They had a party last night where they had drinks. They planned to visit Murthal where they wanted to have parathas. However, the car met with a crash on the elevated road itself," the additional DCP told PTI.

Police said the deceased woman's father has arrived in Noida and will be filing a complaint and accordingly, an FIR would be lodged in the case to initiate legal proceedings.

"It is apparently a case of negligence while driving and legal action would be taken against the driver," Dwivedi said.