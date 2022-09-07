NewsIndia
SUICIDE

Noida news: Grandfather commits suicide after poisoning 3-year-old grandson

Sensation spread due to suicide in Noida, UP. After allegedly poisoning his three-year-old grandson, a man residing in a farm house in Dankaur police station area himself consumed the poisonous substance, leading to the death of both.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Grandfather dies by suicide after poisoning 3 year old grandson
  • The child’s father left him the house two years ago, after which even his mother left
  • The old man was living in depression

Noida news: Grandfather commits suicide after poisoning 3-year-old grandson

Noida: A sensational case of suicide has come to light in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In the Dankaur police station area of ​​Noida, a man not only ended his life, but he also killed his grandson by poisoning him. In fact, a man residing in a farm house in the area consumed the poisonous substance himself after allegedly poisoning his three-year-old grandson, due to which both died.

The station in-charge told that the father of the child had left the house two years ago, after which his mother also left the house. Singh told that the child was living with his grandfather. It is being said that the grandfather was living in depression due to the son-daughter-in-law leaving the house, which is why he committed suicide on Tuesday. After this incident, there was a sensation in the entire area..

