Noida: Over 1,000 fined in just one day over mask rule

Noida Police said that over 1,000 people across Noida and Greater Noida were penalized in just one day for not wearing masks in public places. The mask mandate as re-introduced by the UP government in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in India, especially Delhi-NCR.

The action was taken on Sunday, they said.

“Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a Noida police spokesperson said on Monday.

“Officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular Covid-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection,” the spokesperson added.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

After a sudden rise in coronavirus infections is being reported amid the fourth wave scare, the Uttar Pradesh government made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, of which, Noida is a part.

A public address (PA) system is also being used during the awareness campaign in public places and masks are also being distributed under the drive, he said.

As of Sunday, the district had 621 active cases, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total active cases (1,199) in the state, according to official data.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV