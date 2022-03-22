Noida: Pradeep 'the running sensation' gets help from DM Suhas LY

Pradeep, the 19-year-old boy whose video had gone viral on social media, has finally received some help from the government. Noida DM Suhas LY has come forward to help the boy in his studies and his mother's treatment.

Who is Pradeep Mehra?

Pradeep, who works at a restaurant in Noida, was captured on camera while running towards his residence in Noida at around 12.00 am (midnight). The boy, who had done hours-long shift, denied offer for a lift, saying he's running to prepare for Army. The next morning, Pradeep's video went viral, not only in the country but overseas too.

What did Pradeep say in the viral video?

In the viral video, Pradeep Mehra had said that he wants to join the army, the financial condition of the family is not good and the mother is also ill. Pradeep said that his mother's treatment is on at a hospital in Delhi for the past 2 years. He works at a food point to meet the expenses. He had told that due to lack of time from work, he runs from office to home for running practice.

Pradeep gets help from DM Suhas LY

After getting to know about Pradeep Mehra's struggle and his passion, the UP government has also extended a helping hand. Pradeep was called on Tuesday by Suhas LY, DM of Gautam Budh Nagar, to his office. The DM spoke to Pradeep and his brother for about 15 minutes and heard their problems calmly.

Pradeep told the DM that he is 12th pass and could not take admission in graduation. His wish is that he joins the Indian Army to serve the country, for which he is working hard.

Pradeep told the DM that he has got offers from many institutes and colleges to study after the video went viral. All the institutes are ready to admit him free of cost. The DM told Pradeep that he would tell Pradeep which college he should take admission in and also talked about counseling his career.

The DM also enquired about Pradeep's ailing mother, who is being treated at a Delhi hospital for the last two years. The DM has taken all the documents related to the treatment of Pradeep's mother. The DM also told Pradeep that he would show all the reports of his mother to the hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar and if possible, get his mother's treatment done here as well.

Live TV