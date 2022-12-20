topStoriesenglish
Noida: Rape accused in police custody escapes from hospital toilet

The 19-year-old accused was taken to a hospital for medical examination. He escaped through the window of a toilet, they said.

Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Noida, Dec 19 (PTI) A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl escaped from police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Monday, prompting suspension proceedings against a head constable and a home guard, officials said.

The 19-year-old accused was taken to a hospital for medical examination. He escaped through the window of a toilet, they said.

Three police teams have been deployed and surveillance experts roped in to search for the accused and ensure his early arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The accused, a native of, had eloped with a girl after which an FIR was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (missing) and 366 (kidnapping). Later, a team from Sector 113 police station arrested him and rescued the girl. Based on her statement, charges under IPC section 376 (rape) were also included, the DCP said.

"He was taken to a hospital for medical examination before being sent to jail. However, at the hospital, he went to the bathroom on the pretext of relieving himself but escaped from a back window," the officer said.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the law is being lodged against the police officials whose negligence led to the episode, he said, adding proceedings for suspension of the head constable who accompanied the accused have been initiated while the district commandant of the home guard is also being informed for similar action against the on-duty home guard.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

