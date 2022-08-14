NewsIndia
Noida Viral Video: Father-in-law thrashes woman in posh society in front of husband, brother-in-law - SHOCKING VIDEO

Noida Sasur beating bahu viral video: In the video, reported from Noida Sector 121's leo County Society, the woman and his father-in-law are seen having an argument over something. After a while, there are two more women present inside the room. As the argument escalates, the man starts thrashing her daughter-in-law, identified as Smiti Kashyap.

Noida Sasur beating bahu viral video: In a shocking incident reported from Noida, a man is seen thrashing his daughter-in-law in front of her husband and brother-in-law. The shocking video has been recorded in CCTV cameras installed at home. In the video, reported from Noida Sector 121's leo County Society, the woman and his father-in-law are seen having an argument over something. After a while, there are two more women present inside the room. As the argument escalates, the man starts thrashing her daughter-in-law, identified as Smiti Kashyap.

Woman got married to Noida resident in 2018

The woman got married and shifted to Noida in 2018. As per the information available, the woman got married to Vivek Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur in the year 2018.

Since then, she has been living in Noida with her husband and in-laws in Noida.

Domestic violence from the past 4 years

The woman has alleged that she has been facing domestic violence from the past four years. She says that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law have been thrashing her ever since she got married.

Incident took place 4 days ago

The latest incident of thrashing took place 4 days ago, on August 10th. At the time, the woman's sister Smita Kashyap, brother Smit Shahi and mother Sushma Sinha were present at home. The thrashing took place despite the woman's relatives being present at home.

Father and two sons now absconding

The woman has filed a police complaint in the matter and a case has been registered. The woman has also submitted video proof to the police. All the three men wanted in the case are now absconding. The police has started an investigation and the matter is sub-judice now. 

