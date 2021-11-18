Noida schools not closing, here's what DM Suhas LY said

New Delhi: Hours after the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration announced that all educational institutions remain shut due to rise in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Wednesday (November 17, 2021) took back the order.

"Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board withdraws order for closure of education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution," reported ANI.

The development comes hours after the Noida administration, District Magistrate, Suhas LY had said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution.

"In view of air pollution in the NCR region, it has been decided to shut all the educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, till further orders. Online mode of education shall continue," District Magistrate, Suhas LY was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, the central government presented a detailed plan laid out by the commission on air pollution in front of the Supreme Court and said that it will take strict measures to curb pollution in the Delhi-NCR including the complete closure of all public and private educational institutions, ban on entry of trucks barring few exceptions, and closure of six thermal power plants in the 300 km radius of the national capital.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning the national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality on Thursday (November 18, 2021) morning but continued to gasp for breath as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category.

As per SAFAR, Delhi's overall AQI at 6:33 AM was at 362. It may be noted that the overall AQI reduced from 379 from Wednesday to 362 today.

