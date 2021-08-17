हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida schools

Noida schools reopening: Low turnout of students on Day 1, say sources

The online classes will continue simultaneously for the students that do not wish to attend school.

Noida schools reopening: Low turnout of students on Day 1, say sources
File photo

Noida schools reopened on Monday (August 17) after almost three months but saw a very low turnout of students.

The schools have begun to reopen in Delhi, Noida and many other cities reopened schools for physical classes but although students were excited, parents were extremely concerned and did not let their children attend physical school during the pandemic.

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have reopened and can resume teaching for classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent capacity.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Schools claimed that most parents did not submit the consent forms necessary for attendance.

The report quotes Dr Renu Sehgal, Principal, GD Goenka Greater Noida, saying: “The protocol is in place and infrastructure ready for the children to rejoin. But around 90% parents did not sign the consent form. Our entire school has been shifted online and families prefer to continue it. There is a dual system in place and students have the option to come to school for problem solving or practical classes. Parents are waiting for further word on vaccinations. We will have to wait for some time before children come to school.”

Teachers and other staff members have been going to school as the relaxations have allowed them to travel and workplaces to continue functioning.

