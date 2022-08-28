New Delhi: The nearly 100-meter-tall Supertech's twin towers in Noida were on Sunday (August 28, 2022) razed down, making them the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished. The structures at Noida's Emerald Court Project of Sector 93A, which were taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, were brought down in less than 15 seconds. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Chetan Dutta, a 49-year-old Indian blaster, pressed the button to bring down the Supertech's twin towers. Dutta, who hails from Hisar in Haryana, had earlier expressed that "it's like a dream come true" for him to demolish the tall structures.

It was the first residential tower for which Dutta acted as a blaster.

WATCH: Noida Supertech twin towers demolition video

#WATCH | 3,700kgs of explosives bring down Noida Supertech twin towers after years long legal battle over violation of construction laws pic.twitter.com/pPNKB7WVD4 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies near the Supertech twin towers were evacuated Sunday morning. Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets were also moved out.

The supply of cooking gas and power was also discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A.

Noida twin tower demolition carried out through waterfall implosion technique

The Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with safely pulling down the structures. The Edifice had roped in South African experts Jet Demolitions for the project and the whole exercise was overseen by the local Noida Authority.

Only six people, including three foreign experts, Edifice Engineering's project manager Mayur Mehta, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, and a police officer remained within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast.

Uttar Pradesh | Morning visuals of Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida which will be demolished later today at 2:30pm.



The towers, part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. pic.twitter.com/G21vjciSI0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2022

The demolition of the twin towers was carried out through the waterfall implosion technique which brought them down within a few seconds.

The eye-popping event has now left behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris, even as some estimates put the figure at 80,000 tonnes. The debris would take an estimated three months to be cleared and disposed of.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was closed during Supertech twin tower demolition

Diversions were in place on roads leading to the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A from Sunday morning and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, barely 200 meters from the demolition site, was closed for vehicular movement between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Twin towers demolition: Residents asked to wear face masks

Meanwhile, in an advisory issued to the public Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, the elderly, and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure.

The authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha, and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, and 92 to wear face masks after 2.30 pm.

Around 400 police personnel have been deployed for law and order duty, and PAC and NDRF personnel would also be on the ground for any contingencies.

Why were Supertech twin towers demolished?

The Noida twin towers have been demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order of August 2021 that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

On August 31 last year, the top court ordered the demolition of the towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The apex court had also directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project adjoining the national capital.

(With agency inputs)