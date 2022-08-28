India is set to witness the fall of Supertech Twin Towers - the highest ever building to be demolished in the country. The nearly 100-metre-tall structures will be razed down in Uttar Pradesh's Noida with the help of over 3700 kg explosives. The towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique.

The buildings, that are scheduled to be razed at 2.30 pm todayt, compelled 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.

Live Coverage: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition