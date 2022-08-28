Noida Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: Countdown begins for India's biggest-ever building demolition
Noida Supertrech Twin Tower Demolition Live Updates: The buildings, that are scheduled to be razed at 2.30 pm todayt, compelled 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.
India is set to witness the fall of Supertech Twin Towers - the highest ever building to be demolished in the country. The nearly 100-metre-tall structures will be razed down in Uttar Pradesh's Noida with the help of over 3700 kg explosives. The towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique.
Live Coverage: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition
Preparations almost done
All work related to placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete. The only work remaining is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday, project officials said.
Noida expressway closed between 2.15 pm - 2.45 pm
While nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.
No structural damage to nearby areas
The closest buildings next to twin towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 of Emerald Court society which are just nine metres away. The demolition would be done in a manner so as not to cause any structural damages to other buildings, the officials said.
5,000 residents displaced
Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies in Sector 93A have to vacate their premises by 7 am on Sunday while also removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day. Several of them left on Saturday itself, with some going to relatives' or friends' places in Delhi NCR only while some driving out to Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on short vacations.
Over 3,700 kg explosives used
Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari's statement
"All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.
Buildings to go down in less than 15 seconds
The fall of buildings is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. Only last minute inspections remain as the towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique.
