Noida: Three who looted Rs 12.67 lakh from collection agent arrested after encounter

NOIDA: Three men allegedly involved in the Rs 12.67 lakh loot here four days ago were arrested here on Thursday after a gunfight with police in which two of them suffered injuries, officials said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the trio had looted the money from a collection agent of a Delhi-based trader on August 22 at gunpoint in daylight.

"After the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station and the matter was investigated. The victim was also asked about inputs on identification of the trio who came on a motorcycle," Singh said. "On the basis of that information and other evidence gathered during probe, continuous checking was ensured. Today, we got a tip-off that the trio would be in Sector 58 police station area," he said.

The three were intercepted by a joint team of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Shavez Khan, and local police led by ACP Rajnish Verma. An encounter broke out after the accused opened fire on the police party, he said. "Two of the accused got injured in retaliatory firing by the police while one managed to escape but was held during a combing operation,? the additional DCP told reporters. Those held have been identified as Rakesh, Subodh and Suraj, all residents of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that they have confessed to committing the August 22 loot.

Police said it has recovered Rs 8.23 lakh of the looted money and seized two illegal pistols from them besides impounding the motorcycle used by them in the crime. A fourth member of the gang has also been identified and efforts are underway to nab him soon, police said. Additional DCP Singh said the Noida Police is committed to stop street crimesand Thursday's incident reaffirms its commitment towards public safety.

