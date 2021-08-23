हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida traffic cop thrashed by 3 men when asked to move car, FIR registered

According to a report, the traffic police official was on his duty near Chipiyana when a vehicle with three passengers approached him. 

Noida traffic cop thrashed by 3 men when asked to move car, FIR registered
File Photo

NOIDA: A constable with Noida traffic police was allegedly thrashed and his uniform torn by three people in Bisrakh on Saturday (August 21). The police has registered an FIR in this regard. 

According to a TOI report, Sushil Kumar (34) was on his duty near Chipiyana when a car with three people sitting inside it approached him at around 8 pm. They allegedly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road, which led to congestion. "Due to Rakshabandhan, several people were out on the streets. The car suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and it led to a jam, which lasted 30-45 minutes," Sushil Kumar told the website.

As per the policeman, the person on the wheel was on a phone call. He added that the other two people were consuming alcohol while sitting inside the car. He said that when he asked them to stop, one of the men got off the car and got into an argument with him. He added that in no time, the other two men joined him and started thrashing him. 

"They tore my uniform and then fled in the car," he told the publication. 

After the three men left in the car, he contacted Bisrakh police and later filed a complaint. 

As per the policeman, he clicked a picture of the car.

An FIR has been lodged against three unidentified men. An investigation has been launched against the three accused. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida trafficUttar Pradeshcrime in noidaBisrakhChipiyana
Next
Story

COVID-19 unlock: No RT-PCR test needed to enter Chhattisgarh for fully vaccinated air travellers

Must Watch

PT6M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 23, 2021