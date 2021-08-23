Noida traffic cop thrashed by 3 men when asked to move car, FIR registered

NOIDA: A constable with Noida traffic police was allegedly thrashed and his uniform torn by three people in Bisrakh on Saturday (August 21). The police has registered an FIR in this regard.

According to a TOI report, Sushil Kumar (34) was on his duty near Chipiyana when a car with three people sitting inside it approached him at around 8 pm. They allegedly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road, which led to congestion. "Due to Rakshabandhan, several people were out on the streets. The car suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and it led to a jam, which lasted 30-45 minutes," Sushil Kumar told the website.

As per the policeman, the person on the wheel was on a phone call. He added that the other two people were consuming alcohol while sitting inside the car. He said that when he asked them to stop, one of the men got off the car and got into an argument with him. He added that in no time, the other two men joined him and started thrashing him.

"They tore my uniform and then fled in the car," he told the publication.

After the three men left in the car, he contacted Bisrakh police and later filed a complaint.

As per the policeman, he clicked a picture of the car.

An FIR has been lodged against three unidentified men. An investigation has been launched against the three accused.

