हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida news

Noida: Wanted thief Gaurav, who had Rs 25,000 reward on his head, arrested after fierce gunfight

Noida: Gaurav, who had around 15 cases lodged in the districts against him, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

Noida: Wanted thief Gaurav, who had Rs 25,000 reward on his head, arrested after fierce gunfight
Noida News: Gaurav, who had around 15 cases lodged in the districts against him, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

A man wanted in over two dozen cases of loot was arrested in Noida after a fierce gunfight with the police in which he suffered injuries, officials said.

Gaurav, who had around 15 cases lodged in the districts against him, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

"Today, the police had set up a check near Garhi Chaukhandi village on the Pusta road when a motorcycle reached there but did not stop for checking. The person riding the motorcycle fled the spot, prompting the local police party to chase him and a gunfight broke out between them," Elamaran said.

"The accused was injured in retaliatory police firing and was apprehended. His motorcycle has been impounded and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession," the officer said.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The gunfight took place under the Phase 3 police station area and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida newsNoida GunfightNoida Gaurav thief arrestNoidaNoida Gaurva chor ki arrest
Next
Story

Will write to east, south mayors also to remove illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis, Rohingyas: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

Must Watch

PT4M

Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: 20 Gangsters Involved in Violence Identified