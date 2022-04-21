A man wanted in over two dozen cases of loot was arrested in Noida after a fierce gunfight with the police in which he suffered injuries, officials said.

Gaurav, who had around 15 cases lodged in the districts against him, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

"Today, the police had set up a check near Garhi Chaukhandi village on the Pusta road when a motorcycle reached there but did not stop for checking. The person riding the motorcycle fled the spot, prompting the local police party to chase him and a gunfight broke out between them," Elamaran said.

थाना फेस-3 नोएडा पुलिस व बदमाश के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार रूपये का इनामी बदमाश गौरव के पैर में लगी गोली, घायल व गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से मोटरसाइकिल व अवैध हथियार बरामद। pic.twitter.com/N6Uwoa0kra — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 21, 2022

"The accused was injured in retaliatory police firing and was apprehended. His motorcycle has been impounded and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession," the officer said.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The gunfight took place under the Phase 3 police station area and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.