Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763643
NewsIndia
NOIDA FIRE

Noida's Logix Mall Fire: Smoke Fills Corridors, Mall Evacuated

Noida Fire: As a safety precaution, the entire mall was evacuated. Videos from inside show smoke filling the corridors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida's Logix Mall Fire: Smoke Fills Corridors, Mall Evacuated

A fire erupted today at Noida's Logix Mall, sparking panic among shoppers and employees. The blaze reportedly began in a clothing showroom within the mall.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department swiftly dispatched teams to the scene. As a safety precaution, the entire mall was evacuated. Videos from inside show smoke filling the corridors.

Teams from Sector 24 Police Station and the fire department quickly moved in to control the blaze. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent areas.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Bhole Baba'?
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal woman seeks action against those who filmed beating
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Rahul Gandhi's Ayodhya 'Claim'!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of Rahul's 'Hindu' speech
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Jammu Kashmir's Reasi
DNA Video
DNA: What's in the new law?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!