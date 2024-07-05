A fire erupted today at Noida's Logix Mall, sparking panic among shoppers and employees. The blaze reportedly began in a clothing showroom within the mall.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department swiftly dispatched teams to the scene. As a safety precaution, the entire mall was evacuated. Videos from inside show smoke filling the corridors.

Teams from Sector 24 Police Station and the fire department quickly moved in to control the blaze. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent areas.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.