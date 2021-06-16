Nomoskaar Assam! Koo launches app in Assamese as Twitter comes under fire

New Delhi: Koo on Wednesday (June 16) launched its microblogging platform in the Assamese language. Assam Cheif Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma published the first message in the language.

In his message in Assamese, the chief minister said, "I am delighted that Koo App has launched it in the Assamese language with me joining the platform. The app is enabling the people of Assam to voice their thoughts and opinions in their mother tongue."

"Looking forward to engaging with people on the Koo app. I will be Kooing my opinions, announcements and many more updates here. I wish Koo the very best in their future endeavours," Sarma said.

Koo cofounder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said that the microblogging platform is excited to have the chief Minister on the platform. "We are even more excited that the first Koo in Assamese is his (CM) and that he's launched the Assamese on Koo," Radhakrishna said.

"Assam is a large state with a population of over 30 million and the people have a high affinity towards their language. Koo will be one of the few platforms where they will be able to connect with each other, exchange thoughts in Assamese and make new friends too", he added. Also Read: Twitter failed to comply with IT rules, deliberately chose path of non-compliance: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Founded in March 2020, Koo is India’s answer to Twitter. The micro-blogging platform is available in several Indian languages. "In a country where just 10 per cent of India speaks English, there's a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect with each other. Koo provides a stage to the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages", the founders of the startup pointed out.

Earlier in the day, government sources said that Twitter has lost its 'intermediary' status in India over non-compliance with the new IT rules for social media companies. Twitter is reportedly the only mainstream social media platform that has not adhered to the new digital laws. Also Read: Twitter loses 'intermediary' status in India over non-compliance with new IT rules: Sources

- With agency inputs.