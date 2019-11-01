Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 76.50 from today

NEW DELHI: In a move which is likely to put more burden on the consumers, the prices of non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas were increased by Rs 76.50 with effect from November 1, 2019. ''The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized cylinder has been increased to Rs 681.50 from November 1 in Delhi,'' the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) said in a release.

In October, the LPG cylinder was available for Rs 605. Notably, the LPG prices have increased for the third consecutive time in a month.

With effect from November 1, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 651 per cylinder in Mumbai, the IOCL said.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG have been increased by Rs 76 per cylinder each to Rs. 706 per cylinder and Rs. 696 per cylinder respectively.

Besides, the IOCL has also increased the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder by Rs 119. After new price implementation, this cylinder will now be available at a price of Rs 1204. Earlier in October, the price of a commercial gas cylinder was Rs 1085.

Notably, 5 kg small cylinder will now be available for Rs 264.50. The new prices of all three types of cylinders have come into effect from November 1. The prices will slightly vary in different states or cities.

If we look at LPG cylinder prices in the big cities from November 1, the price of an LPG cylinder in Kolkata will be Rs 706.00, Rs 651.00 in Mumbai and Rs 695 in Chennai. The commercial cylinder will be available for Rs 1258 in Kolkata, Rs 1151.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1319 in Chennai.