Norovirus infection detected in Kerala; here are symptoms to watch out for

New Delhi: Kerala on Sunday (June 5, 2022) informed that the norovirus infection, which is similar to the diarrhea-inducing rotavirus, was detected in two kids residing in the state. The State Health Department evaluated the situation and said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

State Health Minister Veena George said that the health condition of the infected children is stable but urged the people to maintain hygiene as the disease is highly contagious, the PTI news agency reported.

The infection was reportedly detected after samples of students who complained of food poisoning were tested at a government lab.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a "very contagious" virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus, CDC said.

How can you catch norovirus infection?

A person can get norovirus from having direct contact with an infected person.

A person can be infected with norovirus infection from consuming contaminated food or water

A person can also catch norovirus after touching contaminated surfaces and then putting their unwashed hands in their mouths.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

The most common symptoms of the norovirus infection are:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Other symptoms of norovirus include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

How to protect yourself from norovirus disease?

A person can protect himself/herself and others from norovirus by:

Washing their hands often.

Rinsing fruits and vegetables.

Staying home when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.

(With inputs from US CDC)